LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A retired Army colonel has announced he’s running as a Democrat for a Republican-held U.S. House seat that includes Little Rock and central Arkansas.

Marcus Jones filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission Monday night for the 2nd Congressional District seat held by Republican U.S. Rep. French Hill, who was first elected to the seat in 2014.

Jones retired Sept. 30 from the U.S. Army after 29 years of active service, including multiple deployments to Iraq and Kuwait. For his final military assignment, he served as the senior Army advisor to the Arkansas Army National Guard at Camp Robinson.

Republicans have held the 2nd District seat since 2011 and Democrats have tried unsuccessfully to reclaim it in recent years. The GOP holds all four of Arkansas’ U.S. House seats and its two Senate seats.

The state filing period to run for office in Arkansas begins on Nov. 6.