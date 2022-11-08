Democrat vs republican poll, democratic decision and primary voting conceptual idea with Vote election campaign button badges and the united states of america…
Democrat vs republican poll, democratic decision and primary voting conceptual idea with Vote election campaign button badges and the united states of america flag
WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The election results are in for the November 8, 2022 elections. Ronnie Temple (R) was elected as the City Marshal of the City of Winnsboro. (Bruce McCarthy/Ronnie L. Temple)