WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, April 29, 2023, voters in northeast Louisiana will have the opportunity to participate in the Municipal General Election. In preparation for election day, KTVE/KARD produced a list for voters to remember.

Polls will open on April 29, 2023, at 7 AM and close at 8 PM. If a voter is in the line by 8 PM, they will be allowed to vote.

Voters are asked to bring a form of identification to the polls.

Election results can be viewed in real-time at myarklamiss.com and www.sos.la.gov.