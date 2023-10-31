BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — There are four more constitutional amendments on the November ballot to be voted on.

In the October primary, all four constitutional amendments were approved by voters.

The general election will be Nov. 18. Early voting will be 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Nov. 5-11, excluding Sunday, Nov. 5 and when Veterans Day is observed Friday, Nov. 10.

Across Louisiana, voters will cast ballots for the attorney general, secretary of state and treasurer and decide on four proposed constitutional amendments.

What’s on the ballot Nov. 18 for constitutional amendments

Amendment No. 1: Deadlines to veto bills and rules for veto sessions

Per PAR’s guide, a vote for this would allow lawmakers to try to override a governor’s bill rejections without calling a separate veto session if they are already in a legislative session and add further details about the deadlines for a governor to veto bills.

Amendment No. 2: Repeal of inactive special funds in the constitution

Per PAR’s guide, a vote for this would remove six inactive funds with zero or near-zero balances from the Louisiana Constitution.

Amendment No. 3: Property tax exemptions for first responders

Per PAR’s guide, a vote for this would allow a parish governing authority to give an extra property tax exemption to police, firefighters and certain other first responders who own homes and live in the parish.

Amendment No. 4: Rule changes for the Revenue Stabilization Trust Fund

Per PAR’s guide, a vote for this would tighten the rules on the allowed use of a seven-year-old state trust fund that collects dollars from corporate tax collections and oil and gas production in Louisiana.

