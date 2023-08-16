LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Nexstar Media poll conducted by Emerson College Polling shows that Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry holds comfortable advantage over the large field of candidates early in the campaign for Louisiana Governor.

The survey shows that Landry has 39.7% support over the field in the Oct. 14 primary, in which 16 candidates are vying to succeed Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards. Edwards has a 39% job approval in his last term, while 43% disapprove of the job he has done as Governor.

Poll results showed Landry, a Republican from Broussard, led Baton Rouge Democrat Shawn Wilson, who placed second with 22.3% of the vote. Republicans Stephen “Wags” Waguespack and Sharon Hewitt each polled 5.1%, with 17.5% undecided.

Spencer Kimball, Executive Director of Emerson College Polling, said Landry is within striking distance of winning the election outright on Oct. 14.

“In the nonpartisan jungle primary in Louisiana where a candidate needs 50% support to avoid a general election, Landry is within reach of that threshold while Wilson is trying to force a run-off,” Kimball said. “With 18% of voters undecided, a run-off election hangs in the balance.”

Of those polled, 90.8% said they were “very likely” to vote for governor, 4.4% said they were “somewhat likely,” 2.7% said “not too likely” and 2.2% said they were “not at all likely.”

In the 8-way race for Secretary of State, a majority of voters (66%) are undecided. Attorney Gwen

Collins-Greenup leads the field with 10% of voter support, followed by Public Service Commissioner Mike Francis at 6%, former State Representative Nancy Landry at 5%, and Thomas J. Kennedy and State Representative Clay Schexnayder at 4% respectively.

Arthur A. Morrell, Brandon Trosclair and Amanda Smith Jennings round out the field with each

receiving 2% of voter support in the race to succeed outgoing Sec. of State R. Kyle Ardoin.

A majority of voters (80%) are also undecided in the Attorney General election. Of those who expressed a preference, 7% support State Rep. John Stefanski, 5% support Attorney Lindsey Cheek, 4% support Solicitor General Liz Baker Murrill, Attorney Marty Maley garnered 3% and 1% support Attorney Perry Walker Terrebonne.

The polling survey of Louisiana voters was conducted Aug. 13-14. The data sets were weighted by gender, age, education, race, party affiliation, and region based on 2023 registration modeling. Modeling is based on U.S. Census parameters and Louisiana voter registration and election data.

It is important to remember that subsets based on demographics carry with them higher margins of error, as the sample size is reduced.

Data was collected by contacting landlines via Interactive Voice Response, cell phones via SMS-to-web, and a consumer list of emails.