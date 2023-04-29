FILE – A person waits in line to vote in the Georgia’s primary election on May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. A new poll shows 71% of voters think the future…
FILE – A person waits in line to vote in the Georgia’s primary election on May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. A new poll shows 71% of voters think the future of the country is at stake when they vote in November’s midterm elections. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The results are in for the 2023 northeast Louisiana Municipal General election. According to reports, voters have voted no for the Parishwide School District No. A Proposition.