WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, October 14, 2023, NBC 10 will have live coverage of the 2023 Louisiana Gubernatorial Primary Election starting at 10 PM. The coverage will announce the next Louisiana Governor and winners of northeast Louisiana races.

Be sure to tune in to NBC 10 News at 10 for election results. Viewers are also encouraged to receive election results on myarklamiss.com and/or on KTVE/KARD’s Facebook page.