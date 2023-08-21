MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 14, 2023, Former Monroe Mayor, Jamie Mayo, announced his candidacy for the position of Mayor of Monroe. According to reports, Mayo will make his official announcement during a public event on August 24, 2023, at The Tabertorium, which is located at 311 North 9th Street in Monroe, La.

The event will take place from 5 PM to 8 PM and Mayo will release a preview of his agenda for voters to consider. According to reports, a comprehensive plan will be laid out after the event that will focus on three priorities:

Economic Development

The Education of Our Children

Strong Stance on Crime