MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 14, 2023, Former Monroe Mayor, Jamie Mayo, announced his candidacy for the position of Mayor of Monroe. According to reports, Mayo will make his official announcement during a public event on August 24, 2023, at The Tabertorium, which is located at 311 North 9th Street in Monroe, La.
The event will take place from 5 PM to 8 PM and Mayo will release a preview of his agenda for voters to consider. According to reports, a comprehensive plan will be laid out after the event that will focus on three priorities:
- Economic Development
- The Education of Our Children
- Strong Stance on Crime
I have spent countless hours listening to your concerns, hopes, and dreams for Monroe. I have witnessed the challenges we face, but I have also seen the incredible potential that lies within our community. It is this potential that fuels my determination to lead and bring about positive change. We must make our city safe again. The issue of crime in Monroe cannot be ignored any longer. The current mayor avoids discussing the alarming crime rates at every turn because he knows he has failed you.Jamie Mayo, Former Mayor of Monroe