“I Voted” stickers sit on a table, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at the Cambridge City Hall annex, on the first morning of early voting in Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
DERMOTT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The election results are in for the November 8, 2022 elections. Alderman for Ward 1, Position 2 of Dermott race ends in a runoff between Tonya Allen (IND) and Keuntae Evans (IND).