MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 12, 2023, former Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo discussed the education plan he intends to use if he’s re-elected. The announcement took place at the Parkview Church of Christ where he teased the strategic goals and adjectives that address key areas of importance in education.

We’re going to be using our community centers for them to come after school. We’re going to put mechanism in place to be able to help enhance opportunities for teachers. Also, we’re going to expand on our summer youth program that we have. Jamie Mayo, Former Monroe Mayor