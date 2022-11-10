Democrat vs republican poll, democratic decision and primary voting conceptual idea with Vote election campaign button badges and the united states of america…
SICILY ISLAND, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The election results are in for the November 8, 2022 elections. Linda Kerry (D), Emma Hilliard (NOPTY), and Mark Krause (D) were elected as aldermen for the Village of Sicily Island.