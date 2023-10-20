MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 16, 2023, Betty Ward-Cooper officially announced that she will be running for Monroe mayor. Ward-Cooper, along with Former Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo and other candidates, will challenge Friday Ellis in the primary election on March 23, 2024.

Ward-Cooper worked as an educator and librarian with the Ouachita Parish School Board for 8 years and as a faculty member of the University of Louisiana Monroe for 35 years. According to reports, Ward-Cooper plans to focus on youth development programs, small business enterprises, economic development, crime, and affordable home ownership.

Her campaign slogan is “Right Choice. Right Time.”