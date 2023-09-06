CROWVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 5, 2023, Attorney General Jeff Landry (R-LA) visited residents in Crowville, La. to listen to their concerns. Landry is doing a campaign tour across the state of Louisiana.

Landry mentioned that the concerns of Louisiana residents tend to be the same which are crime, jobs, and education.

This is a huge election for Louisiana. It gives us an opportunity to really recalibrate the state and reposition us at a time when people are looking for places to go. Attorney General Jeff Landry (R-LA)

According to officials, early voting will take place on September 30, 2023.