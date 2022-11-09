LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — While much of the midterm election focus in Arkansas being on Issue 4, the legalization of recreational marijuana, here’s how Issues 1 and 2 panned out in the election results on November 8, 2022.

Issue 1: Rejected

Arkansans voted to deny this issue which would have changed how legislature works in the state. This means that state senators and representatives won’t be able to call themselves into special sessions and that authority will stay solely within the role of the state’s governor.

Many supporters of this amendment say that they think the governor has “too much authority” in these sessions, while those that oppose it think that the governor’s authority is appropriate.

Issue 2: Rejected

This issue caught much attention throughout the election this year. If passed, the simple majority 50% vote needed for a bill would have changed to a 60% supermajority. Arkansans voted against this issue.

Some voters believed that the measure would make it more difficult for Arkansans to pass ballot measures in the future. Supporters argued that it would actually give those in the Natural State more authority.