FILE – Voting machines are set up and ready for use on Oct. 15, 2020, in New Orleans. On Nov. 8, 2022, Louisiana voters go to the polls, just like in states…
FILE – Voting machines are set up and ready for use on Oct. 15, 2020, in New Orleans. On Nov. 8, 2022, Louisiana voters go to the polls, just like in states across the country. Only they’ll technically be voting in a primary election that includes candidates from all corners. Their votes may determine which candidates will occupy offices at all levels of the state’s government, or which candidates go on to a runoff. (Max Becherer/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP, File)
FILE – Voting machines are set up and ready for use on Oct. 15, 2020, in New Orleans. On Nov. 8, 2022, Louisiana voters go to the polls, just like in states…
FILE – Voting machines are set up and ready for use on Oct. 15, 2020, in New Orleans. On Nov. 8, 2022, Louisiana voters go to the polls, just like in states across the country. Only they’ll technically be voting in a primary election that includes candidates from all corners. Their votes may determine which candidates will occupy offices at all levels of the state’s government, or which candidates go on to a runoff. (Max Becherer/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP, File)
OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The election results are in for the March 25, 2023, Northeast Louisiana Municipal Primary elections. Officials announce that the 1.75 Mills Property Tax for animal shelters was granted.