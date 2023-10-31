El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — “Youth Hunt” allows kids under 16 to get a chance to bag a deer before everyone else. Kids aren’t allowed to hunt alone; they need a licensed adult with them.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission wants to remind anyone taking a child hunting to go over the rules of hunting and gun safety.

Remember, anyone over the age of 15 has to have a hunter safety card in addition to their hunting license. If you missed the in-person Hunter’s Education Class, you could always go to www.AGFC.com and take the online course yourself for a small fee.