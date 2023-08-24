CALHOUN COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 21, 2023, deputies of the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence on West US-278 in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, made contact with a female subject who had handcuffs locked on her wrist and leg iron shackles on both ankles.

According to Camden News, the female subject was reportedly covered in blood. Authorities were advised that the victim attempted to retrieve some of her property from the residence before leaving, but Larry Rinehart allegedly grabbed the victim’s legs to prevent her from leaving the premises.

Authorities were also advised that the victim attempted to escape Rinehart but he was able to get control of her and allegedly placed her in the handcuffs and shackles. Rinehart was found with both arms covered in blood.

Rinehart was arrested and charged with First-Degree False Imprisonment, Third-Degree Battery, and First-Degree Interference with Emergency Communications.