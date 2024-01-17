El Dorado, Ar. (KTVE/KARD) — A winter event earlier this week brought in a wintry mix that made traveling utterly dangerous. Today, the icy roads in South Arkansas are at their slickest, causing major issues for those needing to commute.

Some businesses in El Dorado remained open throughout the week to serve their customers. A few business owners and their employees traveled in creative ways to make it to work.

The Union County Road Department is currently hard at work to make the roads safe for travel. Much of South Arkansas plans to open its doors tomorrow morning should tonight’s freezing rain not change their plans. We will keep you updated with this process.