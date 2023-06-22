EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Summer officially kicked off on Wednesday, June 21, and people are braving the heat to continue their daily activities.

With school out for summer, many people are taking a trip to the Murphy Arts District Splashpad as a free way to cool off and spend fun time with family.

“It’s hot but when you are in the splash pad, it feels good,” explained Amanda & Joshua who live in El Dorado.

“If you get in the water a little bit, you know, you can get kind of refreshed,” added Ouachita County resident, Iwana.

As temperatures continue to rise, there are a few locations across South Arkansas offering ways to cool off and beat the heat.

The Murphy Arts District’s SplashPad and Playscape in El Dorado is open daily from 9 AM to 7 pm.

For those that are El Dorado Country Club members, they can spend an afternoon at the pool Monday through Friday from 11 AM to 2 PM.

In Ouachita County, Carnes pool is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 7.

In Ashley County, Crossett’s City Pool is open Monday from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM and Tuesday through Saturday from 1 PM to 6 PM.

Be sure to stay hydrated as you head out for daily activities.