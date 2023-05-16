EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Washington Middle School 5th Grade Archery Team was recognized at the monthly El Dorado School District School Board meeting last week. Coach Kelton talked to the board about the success of the team this season.

Photo courtesy of El Dorado School District

The team has received the following awards:

1st place overall for elementary at Regionals

Harrison Langston – 1st place overall Elementary Boys at the State Championship with a score of 276

1st place at the state championship

2nd overall for Elementary in the Western National championships

Abby Knighton – top scorer with a score of 275

1st overall in the Centershot Western National Championships in Salt Lake City

The team plans to attend the NASP tournament in June at Myrtle Beach.