El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — A washout in South Arkansas means sinking profits for one local business.

El Dorado fan favorite restaurant Banderas Steakhouse is suffering detrimental outcomes caused by a nearby washed-out drainage ditch. KTVE/KARD has been following the progress on 10th Street as construction is continues, and locals are saying that the ditch continues to grow wider.

The owner of Banderas tells us that the construction and difficult parking has caused people to think that they are closed, and the restaurant has seen a major drop in customers and revenue because of it. They are, in fact, open for business and ready to serve, but the washout has made it difficult for waitresses to make it.

Staff also tell us that the washout has caused the foundation of Banderas to shake when construction is going on. Construction is being done by Diversified, and people who live and work near the area say the work does seem to be moving faster.

Banderas Steakhouse is fully operational and ready to serve delicious food. You can contact Banderas by calling (870) 639-3908.