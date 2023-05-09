EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On May 9, 2023, El Dorado News-Times reported that the investigation is ongoing for a homicide that took place on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in El Dorado, Ark. According to reports, officials have identified the victim of the homicide investigation as 63-year-old Thomas Lockett.

On Tuesday, May 2, 2023, shortly after 11:30 PM, officers of the El Dorado Police Department and deputies of the Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Lance Luckett, the victim’s nephew, reporting a homicide that took place on West Wesson Street. Upon arrival, authorities confirmed that Thomas was the victim of the homicide, and Lance was believed to be the suspect.

According to reports, an officer-involved shooting occurred, resulting in the death of Lance. As a result of the incident, a deputy of the Union County Sheriff’s Office, who fired the fatal shot, was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into the shooting.