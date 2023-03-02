MONTICELLO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The University of Arkansas at Monticello has announced that its biochemistry graduate student and fifth-year college rodeo competitor, Morgan Harrington, is acting in a supporting role in the new film “Heart of a Champion.” According to officials, Harrington plays Madison Farnsworth, who competes in a state barrel racing competition against the main character.

Photo courtesy of the University of Arkansas at Monticello

As a real-life barrel racer and breakaway roper, Harrington’s experience in the rodeo world helped her bring authenticity to her role in the film. Although Harrington is a rodeo competitor, she is taking her acting talent seriously.