MONTICELLO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The University of Arkansas at Monticello Office of Admissions will host Weevil Welcome: College Preview Day on February 24, 2023, at 9:30 AM. Registration will be held in the Fine Arts Center on UAM’s Monticello campus.

Prospective high school juniors and seniors are invited to attend the event to learn more about programs of study at UAM, financial aid and new scholarship opportunities, residence life, and more. High school seniors, who have already applied to UAM, are encouraged to attend the event to meet with faculty, staff, and current UAM students.

To RSVP for the event, be sure to call 870-460-1026.