MONTICELLO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Arkansas Department of Education has approved funding for the University of Arkansas at Monticello to continue as a Special Education Resource Teacher Academy during the 2023-2024 academic year.

In March of 2022, the University of Arkansas at Monticello was approved as a Special Education Resource Teacher Academy after receiving a grant for the 2022–2023 academic year. The grant was the result of a proposal submitted by Dr. Kim Level, dean of the UAM School of Education, and Deborah Givhan, special education coordinator and instructor, on behalf of the UAM School of Education.

For the 2023–2024 academic year, the University of Arkansas at Monticello received a grant that will fund the sponsorship of 36 teachers to obtain their Kindergarten through sixth grade or seventh grade through twelfth grade Special Education Resource Teacher Endorsement. The grant will cover full tuition and fees for 12 hours of graduate credit, all books and materials, and the cost of one application for the Praxis exam.

This opportunity is open to all licensed Arkansas teachers of K–6, ELA (4–8 or 7–12), math (4–8 or 7–12), and science. There will be a mandatory in person meeting that is scheduled for Saturday, June 3, 2023, from 9 AM to 4 PM in the Capital Room on the UAM campus.

The 4 required courses are completely online and will run as listed below:

Summer I: May 30, 2023 to June 28, 2023

Summer II: July 3, 2023 to August 2, 2023

Fall I: August 16, 2023 to October 5, 2023

Spring I: January 10, 2024 to February 29, 2024.

Applications will be accepted from April 10, 2023, until April 18, 2023, and will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. All applications must be submitted through the Educator Preparation page on the Wufoo website, HERE.

All candidates are required to attend the mandatory meeting on June 3, 2023, successfully complete all courses, and successfully complete the Praxis exam on their first application. All requirements must be met by the end of May 2024.

For more information, contact Deborah Givhan at givhan@uamont.edu.