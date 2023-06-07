UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– The Union County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of thefts that took place between Sunday, June 4, to Monday, June 5, 2023, in the Parkers Chapel area.

According to authorities, multiple suspects took several vehicles along with an ATV, trailer, and other items that were around the vehicles. Suspects targeted a neighborhood south of Haynesville Highway, which is between the fire department and Dixie Food Mart.

Authorities advise the public that suspects have not been captured yet and may target other areas in the county.

We urge anyone to be aware of persons and vehicles in their neighborhoods, especially during the overnight hour, and secure all vehicles, vehicle keys, and other removable property. Union County Sheriff’s Office

County residents are encouraged to contact the Union County Sheriff’s Department at (870)-864-1990 or leave a tip via Facebook Messenger or the Union County Sheriff’s App.