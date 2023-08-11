UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The vehicle pictured below was stolen in Claiborne Parish, just over the line in the Junction City/Stateline Road area. Authorities believe the vehicle may be in the Union County area. If you have any information in regards to this theft, you are urged to contact either the Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 927-2011 or the Union County Sheriff’s Office at (870) 864-1990.

Photo courtesy of Union County Sheriff’s Department