UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On April 17, 2023, master gardeners were at the City Hall in El Dorado, Ark. to spruce up the city hall’s garden. The volunteers were pulling weeds and planting new roses.

Master gardeners love to be around plants, other people who love plants, and we like to make things look pretty. The city hall is one of our most visible projects since the frost danger has passed. The better they will be acclimated when the heat of the summer hits. It’s good if we can get our summer things in by late spring. Barbie Luther, Project Chair of the El Dorado City Hall Garden

If you are interested in assisting the gardeners, be sure to contact the Union County Extension Office at 870-864-1916.