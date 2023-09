UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 3, 2023, the Union County Job Fair will be held at the El Dorado Conference Center, which is located at 311 South West Avenue in El Dorado, Ark. The job fair will take place from 2 PM to 7 PM, and will include multiple types of businesses.

Registration to have a booth at the upcoming community-wide job fair is now open. Business owners can register their businesses by clicking here.