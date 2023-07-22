UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Early Friday morning, one person was found dead in a fatal house fire. At this time, the Union County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this incident.

The Parkers Chapel Volunteer Fire Department received a call in regards to a structure fire at a residence on Union 211. When they arrived on scene, a 16-foot by 80-foot single-wide trailer was on fire.

The firefighters quickly began trying to extinguish it and contacted the El Dorado Fire Department for assistance. The El Dorado Fire Department brought three vehicles to the scene to help extinguish the fire.

Once the fire was successfully extinguished, firefighters examined the scene and discovered one person deceased inside the home. According to reports the victim’s remains have been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for identification.

Police were also able to acquire DNA samples from the homeowner’s child to compare with the victim’s remains. It is believed that the fire started in the bedroom of the home, where the victim was found.

At least until a cause of death is determined and the victim has been identified, the investigation will remain open.