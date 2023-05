UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, June 17, 2023, the Union County Animal Protection Society will host the Jim W. Bennett Memorial Golf Tournament. Proceeds from this tournament will go towards the Union County Animal Protection Society’s transport program, which is important for lifesaving efforts.

Photo courtesy of Union County Animal Protection Society

Shotgun will begin at 9 AM, and cash prizes will be available. The event will take place at the Lions Club Municipal Golf Course.