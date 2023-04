EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, April 29, 2023, the Union County Animal Protection Society will host the Fur Baby Poker Run. Participants can register at the El Dorado Victory Church parking lot starting at 9 AM.

Photo courtesy of Union County Animal Protection Society

The registration fee is $20 per vehicle; cars are also welcome, and it is $10 per passenger. Barbecue from J.W.’s will be available for purchase.