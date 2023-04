EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union County Animal Protection Society is asking residents to donate to their Pet Food Drive. On April 15 through April 16, 2023, from 11 AM until 2 PM, pet food donations will be accepted at the Walmart in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Photo courtesy of UCAPS Adoption Center

Campfire Group 64 will be helping collect donations for their service hours.