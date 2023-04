MONTICELLO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On April 27, 2023, the University of Arkansas at Monticello’s chancellor, Dr. Peggy Doss, invites the public to a presentation of the results of a recent UAM economic impact study.

Photo courtesy of the University of Arkansas at Monticello

In the UAM Fine Arts Center, Dr. Matthew Pelkki, professor of forestry, and George H. Clippert Chair of Forestry will speak about the study’s findings at 3:30 PM.