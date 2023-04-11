MONTICELLO, Ark. ( KTVE/KARD) — First-time freshmen and new transfer students will earn a $500 scholarship who pre-register for fall 2023 classes on April 17, 2023, or April 18, 2023, between 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM and attend the University of Arkansas at Monticello during fall 2023.

Conditions and restrictions may apply. Although in-person registration is preferred, phone registration is also accessible. To be eligible for the scholarship, students must RSVP to secure a time to pre-register for classes. You can RSVP on the UAM admission webpage.

For more information, you contact the UAM admissions office at 870-460-1026 or admissionsoffice@uamont.edu