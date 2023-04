MONTICELLO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– On Thursday, April 27, 2023, The University of Arkansas at Monticello will host a tree dedication and educational program in observance of Arbor Day. The program will start at 2:00 PM at the Centennial Clock Tower on the Monticello campus.

Photo courtesy of The University of Arkansas at Monticello

A host of experts from the UAM College of Forestry, Agriculture, and Natural Resources and the Forestry Division of the Arkansas Department of Agriculture will speak at the program.