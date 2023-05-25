MONTICELLO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The University of Arkansas at Monticello’s junior art major Alexia Lams has a piece on display in a national exhibition. Her work, Untitled One oil on Canvas 2022 is featured in the RAM Annual Invitational Odyssey at the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum.

Art is often an epic journey, an odyssey—with each art piece created, we develop, grow and expand in knowledge. This year’s invitational invited artists in all genres to submit work with the theme of odyssey….The Annual Invitational is a national competitive exhibition that has been hosted by the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum since its inception in 1948. The purpose of this exhibition is to encourage and recognize professional artists. All works will be for sale. All proceeds will benefit RAM’s exhibits, educational programming and the participating artists The museum’s website states

I am honored to be included in RAM’s national exhibition “Odyssey.” My painting depicts a fellow student walking away into an expressive pictorial space inspired by nature. Seeing how other artists interpreted the theme of the exhibition is rewarding and inspiring. Alexia Lams

I am very proud of Alexia entering and being accepted into her first national competitive exhibition at the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Her painting is inspired by a trip UAM students took last fall to the Louisiana Purchase State Park to make ‘plein air’ paintings. Tom Richard, associate professor of art at UAM

In Fort Smith, Arkansas, at 1601 Rogers Avenue, the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum offers free general admission. Their hours of operation are Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 AM to 5 PM and Sundays from 1 PM to 5 PM.