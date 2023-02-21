MONTICELLO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– U.S. Senator John Boozman and Representative Bruce Westerman made their way to Southeast Arkansas on February 21st, 2023, to discuss the upcoming 2024 Farm Bill. The event was hosted by the College of Forestry, Agriculture, and Natural Resources at the University of Arkansas at Monticello.

As the largest contributor to the Arkansas economy through food crops, timber, and livestock, agriculture plays a crucial role in the state’s economy. The U.S. Farm Bill has a significant impact on the agricultural and rural economies through its agricultural and conservation projects and nutrition programs.

During this listening session, Senator John Boozman and Representative Bruce Westerman listened to agriculture and forestry stakeholders of Southeast Arkansas to learn how their issues and concerns can be addressed in the development of the 2024 Farm Bill.

Senator Boozman says high-interest rates are a major impact on farmers.



“We need to make sure that we put the safety nets in place so that they can go and go to the bank and get the loans that they need to continue on,” said Senator Boozman.

Sam Angel with the Arkansas Ag Board says the Farm Bill impacts surrounding communities and rural America.



“Not only does it touch the farmers, the ranchers, and the poultry producers, but it touches every single person that lives in those communities. That is our industry,” explains Angel.

Farm Bills are typically reauthorized every five years. The most recent farm bill, the $428 billion Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, was signed into law in December 2018 and expires on September 30, 2023.