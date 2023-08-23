EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — A trial date has been set for a suspect in a 2022 Aggravated Robbery case that took place in El Dorado, Ark.

On Sunday, January 9, 2022, El Dorado Police were called to a shooting at the Hillsboro Townhouse Apartments. Upon arrival, officers were informed that the alleged suspect was 18-year-old Tyrese Deshun Key.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Key for Criminal Attempted Capital Murder, Aggravated Robbery, Possession of a Firearm by Certain Persons, and an Enhanced Penalty for Committing a Felony with a Firearm. In June 2022, authorities responded to a robbery at the Terrace Villa Apartments and Key was named as a suspect.

Key was arrested and charged with Aggravated Robbery for the incident. The trial for Key’s robbery case is set to take place on September 25, 2023.