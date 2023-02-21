EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The South Arkansas Arts Center invites the community to attend the 2023 Student Art Show and Competition Awards Reception. The art exhibit, sponsored by R. Eric Hatley, will be displayed in the Merkle and Price Galleries until March 11. The Artist’s Reception will take place on Saturday, February 25, from 2 PM until 3:30 PM. Judge Kelly Campbell will present awards at 2:30 PM.

Photo courtesy of the South Arkansas Arts Center

The exhibit will showcase 178 pieces of work commissioned by kindergarten through 12th grade students from El Dorado, Norphlet, Smackover, Junction City, Parkers Chapel, Monticello, and Fordyce. Cash prizes will be awarded based on the judging.

If you would like more information about this exhibit, please contact the South Arkansas Arts Center office at (870) 862-5474.