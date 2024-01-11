EL DORADO, Ar. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, Jan 14, 2024, starting at 1 p.m., The Salvation Army of El Dorado, Ar., will open its shelter for inclement weather coming through.

Staff is set in place to keep the shelter open Monday and Tuesday. The shelter will remain open to the public during this time.

Hot meals, snacks, and drinks will be provided for those staying. No drug use will be tolerated during the stay, and anyone found with drugs will be asked to leave.

The Salvation Army is located at 419 S Madison Avenue, in El Dorado, Ar. Entrance into the shelter will be through the red door on the south side of the building.

For more information, call the office at 870-863-4830.