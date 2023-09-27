El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — We here at KTVE/KARD are celebrating Hispanic Heritage all month long, and this Saturday a certain iconic South Arkansas festival will make its return after 18 years.

Brought back to life by the Centro Christiano Hispano, “Mi Tierra” will kick off on Saturday starting at 5PM. Sources tells us that you can expect food vendors, live music, tables that provide information and resources for the community, and of course dancing.

We caught up with a local business owner who shares more on this event and why it is important for South Arkansas.