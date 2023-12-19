El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The holiday season is a time of joy and celebration for countless families but is also a period of struggle for many in our community. El Dorado offers numerous chances to make a positive impact, and one such opportunity is volunteering to ring the bell for the Salvation Army.

You can seize the opportunity to make a meaningful contribution to the community by volunteering to ring the bell. Ringing the bell can help ensure that the holiday season is a time of hope, generosity, and unity for everyone in El Dorado.

In today’s sponsored El Dorado Insider segment, you can learn how to volunteer to make a difference in the lives of those in need.

Salvation Army of El Dorado Official Website

*This segment is sponsored by the El dorado Insider Holiday Gift Guide. The Insider can be picked up at the Chamber of Commerce or the Arkansas Welcome Center.