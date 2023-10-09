EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — October is upon us, which means spooky time is here. In El Dorado, the Haunt scary trail is coming back for its 8th season. The event takes place at Camp Wotapi and this year’s theme is dead-time stories.

All proceeds from the creepy walk through the woods will go to Camp Fire El Dorado. The nonprofit organization helps hundreds of kids in kindergarten through 12th grade in Union County. Campfire director Leanne Harrell says it’s a fun way to raise money for the group. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the Parkers Chapel Sports Complex on the nights they are open. For a complete list of dates and more information, you can visit their website HERE or their social media pages.