EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The Call is an organization that provides care for foster children in an area.

Area 4 Regional Coordinator at the El Dorado Center, Karen Hicks, says there is a strong need for foster care in Union County.



“Right now we only have 7 families for the 43 children we have in care. We desperately need more foster families. I need at least 15 foster families to meet that need,” explains Hicks.

Many people may feel hesitant to recruit a foster child, but Tiffany and Clint Boykin say it was something they felt led to do.



“Every kid that comes through has a story and we get to be a small piece of that… to grow and raise them. We’ve had a lot come in that have reunited, which is the goal,” explains Tiffany Boykin, a local foster parent.

If you or someone you know is interested in fostering, contact Karen Hicks at (870) 814-1225.