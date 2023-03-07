CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On March 7, 2023, officials confirmed that 23-year-old Odies Wilson IV pleaded guilty to First-Degree Battery, Committing a Crime with a Firearm, and First-Degree Murder in the 2020 murder of Joshua Keshun Smith. According to reports, Wilson was set to go to trial; however, he made a plea agreement that was approved by court officials on March 2, 2023.

As a result of the plea agreement, Wilson was sentenced to 40 years in prison for First-Degree Murder, 10 years for First-Degree Battery, and 10 years for the firearm offense. Wilson’s sentence will be served consecutively.

On August 14, 2020, Le’Kamerin Tolbert, Quincy Isaiah Lewis, Shavonn Robinson, and Wilson were arrested in connection to a homicide that took place on the campus of Southern Arkansas University. Court officials issued a gag order on September 18, 2020, and removed the order on November 19, 2020.

According to reports, an order for a mental health evaluation on Wilson was filed on February 18, 2022. Wilson was examined by a psychologist to decide if he was capable of understanding the charges against him.

On January 31, 2023, officials concluded that Wilson was capable to proceed. He is being held at the Columbia County Jail.