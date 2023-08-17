EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–In April, we first informed viewers about an alleged sinkhole that raised concern for nearby residents and business owners. Now, El Dorado Public Works is addressing the problem and residents hope this will be the final fix.

“This new product will be a port-in-place concrete box culvert. It will take some time but it’s a permanent solution. It’s a 99-year fix and it’s up to a 100-year flood standard,” explained Public Works Director, Robert Edmonds.

The City announced a closure for a portion of 10th St. between Washington St. and N. West Ave. on Wednesday.

Edmonds said on Thursday that the repair could take anywhere from six to eight weeks or up to twelve weeks.

“We are at the end of summer so we will probably experience severe weather again so you can expect some weather delays in that initial estimate,” said Edmonds.

Plan your routes accordingly to avoid delays.