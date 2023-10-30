CHICOT COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, October 29, 2023, at 2 AM, officers of the Dermott Police Department responded to a 911 call reporting a disturbance on North Shepherd Street. Upon arrival, several people were outside of a building where a Halloween party had taken place.

According to authorities, they discovered 27-year-old Joshua Thompson lying on the ground beside his vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Thompson was transported to McGehee Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Dermott Police asked Arkansas State Police (ASP) to investigate the incident, and the Criminal Investigation Division reported to the scene. According to officials, Thompson will be transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab, where the manner and cause of death will be determined.