Photo courtesy of the El Dorado Crime Stoppers and Medical Center of South Arkansas

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, the St. John Missionary Baptist Church of El Dorado will host a Health Fair on April 29, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

The Health Fair includes:

Free CPR classes (pre-register)

Heart screening (pre-register)

Lipid profile screening

Blood sugar checks

For more information about the Health Fair, call 870-863-2047.