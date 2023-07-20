Camden, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — As part of our “How’s It Going Coach” segment sponsored by the United Insurance Agency, we met with John Dawson who has been coaching in Camden for over thirty years. Upon greeting him at the Camden Fairview High School sports complex we asked him “how’s it going?” to which he replied, “The Southwest Regional Babe Ruth Tournament is about to begin, and it has our full attention right now.”

The Babe Ruth League is an international youth baseball and softball league that provides players of different age groups the opportunity to go to the World Series.

This year, teams from Arkansas, Alabama, Texas, and Mississippi will make their journey to Camden where the event will be hosted. Coach Dawson’s crew signed a contract on the tournament back in January, and it took nearly 50 volunteers to pull the event off. Team check-ins began today, and a banquet will take place later this evening for all participants and their families to kick off the event.

Join us as we learn what to expect from this amazing, action-packed tournament!

To check out tournament information, please visit https://brlswregion.com/ or the Ouachita County Recreation Center’s Facebook page.